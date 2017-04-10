Sudan: Joint Communique - Issued On the Official Visit By Al Bashir to Ethiopia

press release

ddis Ababa, Ethiopia, Khartoum- Sudan (SUNA)- At the end of a the day state visit to Ethiopia where he held meeting with Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, the two sides issued a joint communique. The Sudan News Agency (SUNA) published the full text of the communique here under:

Joint communique

Issued on the official visit by H. e Field Marshal Omar Hassan Ahmed al Bashir

President of the Republic of the Sudan to the

Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 4 April 2017

Upon the invitation of H. E. Hailemariam Desalegn, Prime Minister of the federal democratic Republic of Ethiopia, H. e field Marshal Omar Hassan Ahmed al Bashir, president of the Republic of the Sudan, paid an office visit to Ethiopia.

Upon arrival to Ethiopia, H.E. Field Marshal Omar Hassan Ahmed Al- Bashir President of the Republic of the Sudan was accorded a warm welcome by H E Hailemariam Desalegn, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. High ranking government officials, members of the diplomatic corps and member of the Sudanese community in Addis Ababa were also present at t bole International Airport to receive the president.

During the visit, aimed at further strengthening the already existing excellent ties of friendship and cooperation between Ethiopia and the Sudan, the two leaders. , accompanied by the8i5r respective delegations, held extensive and fruitful discussions on bilateral, regional and international issues of common interest. The discussions were held in a frank and cordial manner that characterizes the historic bond of friendship that has existed between the two countries.

Desirous of invigorating the commendable bonds of fraternity between the two countries, the two leaders exchanged views on ways and means to further consolidate their cooperation in various fields. Furthermore, the two leaders agreed to forge closer ties based on the principles of good neighborliness and promotion of mutual in tress and respect.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to bolster cooperation in the political economic, social and cultural areas as well as people to people ties with the aim of achieving gradual economic integration.

The two leaders committed to fully implement previously signed agreed minits to revitalize the already existing mechanisms of cooperation. In this regard, tjh4ey expressed their readiness to hold meetings of the Ethio-sudanese High Level Joint Commission, the Join technical Committee and the Steering Committee in the next few months.

Ethiopia took note of the National Dialogue in the Sudan and that has expressed views and aspirations of the Sudanese and led to consultations on issues of identity, National Unity, Peace and Stability, Political Freedom and Basic Right and Economy. Ethiopia called on all Sudanese to use the National Dialogue as a mean to pave the way for a peaceful and democratic political transition.

Both countries appreciated the existing understanding , cooperate and coordination between them on the equitable use of the waters of the Nile and the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) to the best interest of their peoples and the basin countries based on just and win-win solutions.

The two countries in the spirit of the 30th Extra-Ordinary summit of the IGAD Assembly of Heads of State and government, called upon all parties in South Sudan for an immediate cessation of hostilities and to denounce violence as means of solving the problem in the country.

They further called upon all south Sudanese to fully implement the Peace Agreement and to join the National Dialogue. While expressing deep concern about the worsening humanitarian crises in south Sudan, the two leaders called for access of all humanitarian corridors without any conditionality to safely reach out to affected populations across the country.

Both countries expressed their concern on the critical humanitarian crisis in the Horn of Africa and called for national, regional and international concerned efforts and collaboration to provide immediate humanitarian assistance.

At the end of his visit, H. E Field Marshal Omar Hassan Ahmed al Bashir, President of the Republic of the Sudan, expressed his gratitude to H.E Hailemariam Desalegn, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, for the warm welcome and hospitality accorded to him and to the member of his delegation during their stay in Ethiopia and marked the visit as a milestone in enhancing the already existing excellent relations.

H E Hailemariam Desalegn Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, expressed his thanks to H. E Field Marshal Omar Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir, President of the Republic of the Sudan for accepting his invitation to pay an official visit to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

The Prime Minister further expressed his confidence on the importance of the visit to forge strong bonds between the two fraternal countries.

End of joint communique

Issued at Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 4th April 2017

