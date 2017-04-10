10 April 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Mutumwa Mwazha's Wife Dies

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Joyce Makaonesu Mwazha.
By Lionel Depute

Wife to the founder and leader of the African Apostolic Church (AAC) Paul Mwazha, Joyce Makaonesu Mwazha, has died.

She was 79.

Mrs Mwazha died on Saturday afternoon at her home in Hatfield, Harare. She is survived by Mr Mwazha, five children, 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Mrs Mwazha will be buried at N.C Mwazha Plot, Munyati South in Chivhu, on Wednesday.

In the late 80s, Mrs Mwazha used to run businesses before she started full- time church work at AAC.

Her son, Dr Masimba Mwazha, said his mother succumbed to diabetes that she battled with for a long time.

"Its God's hands to survive for more than 20 years with diabetes, which had affected her kidneys," he said.

Mrs Mwazha's daughter, Tendai, said her mother taught them forgiveness and was a peacemaker.

She said they had lost a resilient, intelligent, caring and loving mother.

AAC publicity and information secretary Bishop Elson Tafa said Mrs Mwazha was the mother supreme of AAC worldwide, a counsellor and a healer.

"She was in charge of the Holy Communion and led all the women of African Apostolic Church worldwide," he said. "She provided counselling, healing, teaching and deliverance."

Mr Mwazha is referred to by his followers as "Mutumwa", a title equated to an apostle.

Zimbabwe

Spike-Throwing Cops Face 10 Years Jail

Government is ready to invoke the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter IV, Section 38 to charge police… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.