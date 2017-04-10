8 April 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: AMISOM Fined U.S.$100 in Bajaaj Accident

Tagged:

Related Topics

An Amisom APC on Saturday hit a bajaaj in Mogadishu and driver forced to pay a fine of $100. Police ordered the Amisom officers to the police station where owner of the tri-cycle was compensated.

The Amisom officers had to call their headquarters at Halane to avoid an arrest. The incident comes within a week of a similar one when Amisom vehicle hit and killed a goat in Mogadishu.

The Amisom officers had requested that the tri-cycle be taken to Halane for repair. Police traffic declined that offer and instead apprehended the Amisom officers.

The Amisom driver apologised and explained that due to security reasons they are unable to stop every where. Traffic commander Mohamed Sheikh told Radio Dalsan that they have recently been monitoring Amisom vehicles whichbhave lately been involved in accidents.

Somalia

What Donald Trump Order On Somalia Means

President Donald Trump's recent order allowing more aggressive US military action in Somalia increases the risk of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.