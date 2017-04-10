Somalia: AMISOM Fined U.S.$100 in Bajaaj Accident

An Amisom APC on Saturday hit a bajaaj in Mogadishu and driver forced to pay a fine of $100. Police ordered the Amisom officers to the police station where owner of the tri-cycle was compensated.

The Amisom officers had to call their headquarters at Halane to avoid an arrest. The incident comes within a week of a similar one when Amisom vehicle hit and killed a goat in Mogadishu.

The Amisom officers had requested that the tri-cycle be taken to Halane for repair. Police traffic declined that offer and instead apprehended the Amisom officers.

The Amisom driver apologised and explained that due to security reasons they are unable to stop every where. Traffic commander Mohamed Sheikh told Radio Dalsan that they have recently been monitoring Amisom vehicles whichbhave lately been involved in accidents.