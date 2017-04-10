8 April 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Honorary Somali Consulate Ransacked in Karachi

The Honorary Consulate of Somalia in Karachi's Clifton area was robbed late on Friday night, police said. Senior Superintendent Police District South Saqib Ismail Memon told Dawn that six or seven men entered the premises of the consulate late night.

The men took away two laptops, three mobile phones and Rs 7,000 in cash, Memon said. The police are investigating the matter further.

The African country's honorary consulate was inaugurated in Karachi last month on March 16, to celebrate 57 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Somalia.

