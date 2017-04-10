8 April 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali Security Minister Sacks District Police Boss

The new Minister of Internal security for the Somalia's Federal Government Mohamed Abukar Islow (Dualle) has fired the Police commissioner of Hamarweyne district over incompetence.

The sudden dismissal came after the minister has paid an expected visit to the Police station in Hamarweyne on Friday evening and failed to spot the Police boss at his office.

The security minister of Somalia has appointed an interim officer for the post.

The new leaders of the Federal government are making efforts aimed to improve the overall security of the country's capital, and deal with the sporadic attacks from Al shabaab.

