Sudan: National Congress and Kenyan Jubilee Parties Discuss Ways of Strengthening Relations

Khartoum — The National Congress Party and the ruling Jubilee Party in Kenya have discussed means of strengthening the bilateral relations and opening horizons of cooperation in all fields.

The delegation of the External Relations Sector of the National Congress, headed by the chairman of the Great Lakes Sector, Muhanad Awad, has held talks in Nairobi with officials of the Kenyan Jubilee Party, chaired by the Executive Director of the party, Joseph Matay.

In a phone call with SUNA, Awad said that the two parties have reviewed the relations between the two parties and countries and ways of consolidating them, especially that the two countries are facing similar challenges.

He said that the National Congress delegation has conveyed to the officials of the Kenyan party the greetings of the National Congress leadership, adding that he was briefed of the preparations of the Kenyan Jubilee Party for the coming elections.

Awad has extended invitation to the leadership of the Kenyan Jubilee Party to attend the fourth conference of the National Congress, scheduled in current April.