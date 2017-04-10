8 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: National Congress and Kenyan Jubilee Parties Discuss Ways of Strengthening Relations

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The National Congress Party and the ruling Jubilee Party in Kenya have discussed means of strengthening the bilateral relations and opening horizons of cooperation in all fields.

The delegation of the External Relations Sector of the National Congress, headed by the chairman of the Great Lakes Sector, Muhanad Awad, has held talks in Nairobi with officials of the Kenyan Jubilee Party, chaired by the Executive Director of the party, Joseph Matay.

In a phone call with SUNA, Awad said that the two parties have reviewed the relations between the two parties and countries and ways of consolidating them, especially that the two countries are facing similar challenges.

He said that the National Congress delegation has conveyed to the officials of the Kenyan party the greetings of the National Congress leadership, adding that he was briefed of the preparations of the Kenyan Jubilee Party for the coming elections.

Awad has extended invitation to the leadership of the Kenyan Jubilee Party to attend the fourth conference of the National Congress, scheduled in current April.

Sudan

Chad Refugees in Darfur Reject Voluntary Return

Refugees from Chad living in Azum in Central Darfur refuse to return voluntarily to Chad. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.