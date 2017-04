Khartoum — Meetings of the second session for political consultation between Sudan and Egypt are due to begin Sunday in Khartoum.

The talks, which will be co-headed by the Foreign Ministers of the two countries, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour and Sameh Shukri, will discuss the bilateral relations and means of strengthening them in all fields.

The meetings will also review implementation of the outcome of the higher presidential committee which were held last October in Cairo.