Nigeria: Former Miss World, Agbani Darego Marries Danjuma

Former Miss World, Agbani Darego, has released the official photo from her wedding, which took place on Saturday, April 8.

The first native African to win Miss World, shared the good news on her instagram page. According to the post she is now Mrs. Danjuma. However, she did not reveal the full identity of her husband.

In 2001, Darego was crowned Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria. A few months later she was a contestant at Miss Universe, and became the first Nigerian to place among the top 10 semi-finalists, finishing seventh overall. She was the only one to wear a maillot as opposed to a bikini during the swimsuit competition.

In November that year, she became the first native African to claim the Miss World title (Although past winners such as Penelope Coelen and Anneline Kriel are South African, they are of European descent, and Antigone Costanda, who represented Egypt in 1954 is of Greek heritage). Darego's victory was widely welcomed in her home country, and her one-year tenure included goodwill trips and scheduled appearances on behalf of the pageant, and a national honour of MFR.