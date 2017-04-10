9 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Former Miss World, Agbani Darego Marries Danjuma

Tagged:

Related Topics

Former Miss World, Agbani Darego, has released the official photo from her wedding, which took place on Saturday, April 8.

The first native African to win Miss World, shared the good news on her instagram page. According to the post she is now Mrs. Danjuma. However, she did not reveal the full identity of her husband.

In 2001, Darego was crowned Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria. A few months later she was a contestant at Miss Universe, and became the first Nigerian to place among the top 10 semi-finalists, finishing seventh overall. She was the only one to wear a maillot as opposed to a bikini during the swimsuit competition.

In November that year, she became the first native African to claim the Miss World title (Although past winners such as Penelope Coelen and Anneline Kriel are South African, they are of European descent, and Antigone Costanda, who represented Egypt in 1954 is of Greek heritage). Darego's victory was widely welcomed in her home country, and her one-year tenure included goodwill trips and scheduled appearances on behalf of the pageant, and a national honour of MFR.

Nigeria

2017 Budget Faces More Delay

The 2017 budget is to face further delay as the federal lawmakers begin two weeks Easter break on Wednesday, Daily Trust… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.