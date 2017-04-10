10 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 2017 Budget Faces More Delay

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
(file photo).
By Ismail Mudashir and Musa Abdullahi Krishi

The 2017 budget is to face further delay as the federal lawmakers begin two weeks Easter break on Wednesday, Daily Trust gathered.

The lawmakers had earlier fixed March 31 for passage of the budget, but postponed it till April ending. President Muhammadu Buhari presented the 2017 budget on December 14, 2016.

Ranking lawmakers from both the Senate and House of Representatives said there was no cause for alarm as implementation of the capital component of the 2016 elapses May 5th.

A ranking senator, who confirmed the postponement, said the delay was as a result of the inability of some committees to complete work on the budget.

"The budget will be passed by ending of this month. We had planned to pass it before our recess but we couldn't. We will start our recess on Wednesday and resume on 25th of this month.

"The appropriation committees of both chambers would complete work on the budget during the recess. It would be laid on 25th and we will pass it on 26th or 27th and the president would assent to it the following week," he said.

Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Abdulrazak Namdas (APC, Adamawa) told journalists at the weekend that the budget would have to wait until lawmakers reconvene by end of April.

Nigeria

Crude Oil Prices Are Falling, Is There Plan B for the Economy?

Seldom does this column return to the same topic two weeks in a row unless it is a series. But, for every rule there is… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.