Nigeria: #BBNaija - Bisola Emerges Winner of One Campaign

Abisola Ayeola, also known as Bisola in the 2017 Big Brother Naija reality TV show has emerged winner of "ONE Campaign" on girl-child education.

Desmond Elliot, an actor and member of the Lagos State House of Assembly presented the prize to her.

According to the Coordinator of the ONE Campaign, Ms Serah Mekka, Bisola would join the ONE Campaign Organisation in the United Nations Assembly in New York to speak on girl-child education.

During their stay in the house, housemates were given a task to make a presentation on girl-child education in Nigeria where Bisola won the heart of the judges with her captivating presentation.

She had done exceptionally well in the 11 weeks reality show; becoming the head of House and wining the hearts of many viewers.

ONE Campaign is an international Advocacy Organisation for girl-child education with offices in London, united States, Nigeria and parts of the world.

The single mother of one who emergef 1st runner up in the show expressed delighted in accepting the prize for the ONE Campaign.

Earlier in the show, Bisola said she missed her family.

The Nigerian-British actress, singer, MC and presenter described her fellow housemates as fantastic and great people.

She said Marvis was a committed person and was more stronger than when she came in the house.

On ThinTallTony (TTT), her love interest while in the house, Bisola said that she loved him as a person.

"I appreciate how he allowed me to play with him and disturb him every time.

"I like his person; its not that I want to have a relationship; am here to have fun and that is what I was doing," she said.

She had displayed that she was not bothered during the show when one of the fake housemates, Ese informed her (Bisola) that TTT was married with kids.

She told Ese that whatever happened between she-Bisola and TTT stayed and ended in the Big Brother House.

Bisola who came fifth at the first season of Project Fame West Africa had a lot of controversial moments in the house with some of the housemates. (NAN)