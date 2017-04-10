9 April 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: New Army Chief Escapes Suicide Attack in Capital

The newly appointed Somalia's military chief Gen Mohamed Ahmed Jimale Irfid has narrowly escaped a suicide car bomb attack in Mogadishu on Sunday, April 9.

Witnesses said a bomber drove his explosives-laden vehicle a convoy that General Irfid was traveling in the vicinity of the country's defense ministry headquarters in the capital.

The blast ripped through a bus ferrying civilians after missing the General's convoy.

Al-Shabaab, the Al Qaeda-linked militant group claimed responsibility for the attack.

The passenger bus was completely destroyed by the powerful bomb, killing all on-board. So far, at least 15 people were reported to have been killed in the blast.

Pictures taken from the scene showed a pool of blood under the vehicle and burning debris littered on the ground following the suicide bombing.

The army chief was returning from a handover ceremony held at the defense ministry compound, where to took power from his predecessor at the time of the attack.

