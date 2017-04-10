Somalia: PM Khayre Intervenes As Suspended Info Director General Declines to Quit Office

The Director General Minsitry of Information Mr. Abdirizak Bahlawi has declined to quit office a day after he was suspended by his boss Minister Abdirahman Omar Osman for alleged corruption.

Radio Dalsan has since learnt that the Prime Minister's office is now arbitrating the matter to have Bahlawi leave office awaiting conclusion to investigation of alleged fraud in the ministry.

An official at the PM office is already in contact with Bahlawi according to a well placed source.

Bahlawi was suspended alongside Director of Finance.

Minister Osman is leading the way and becomes the first in the Cabinet to launch a war on Fraud which the new administration of President Farmaajo has placed as a priority.

Minister Osman has declared "zero tolerance to poor governance and corruption" as a first step to implement accountability and transperancy in serving the public.

Bahlawi is said to have served at the Ministry for 17 years.