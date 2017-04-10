9 April 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: PM Khayre Intervenes As Suspended Info Director General Declines to Quit Office

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Director General Minsitry of Information Mr. Abdirizak Bahlawi has declined to quit office a day after he was suspended by his boss Minister Abdirahman Omar Osman for alleged corruption.

Radio Dalsan has since learnt that the Prime Minister's office is now arbitrating the matter to have Bahlawi leave office awaiting conclusion to investigation of alleged fraud in the ministry.

An official at the PM office is already in contact with Bahlawi according to a well placed source.

Bahlawi was suspended alongside Director of Finance.

Minister Osman is leading the way and becomes the first in the Cabinet to launch a war on Fraud which the new administration of President Farmaajo has placed as a priority.

Minister Osman has declared "zero tolerance to poor governance and corruption" as a first step to implement accountability and transperancy in serving the public.

Bahlawi is said to have served at the Ministry for 17 years.

Somalia

What Donald Trump Order On Somalia Means

President Donald Trump's recent order allowing more aggressive US military action in Somalia increases the risk of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.