Somalia: New Army Commander Escapes Mogadishu Blast

9 April 2017

The new Commander of the Somali National Army (SNA) Gen. Mohamed Ahmed Jimale escaped a car bomb explosion Sunday.

Initial reports indicate that a suicide mission was waged on a convoy of cars leaving the military base in Mogadishu.

Gen. Jimale and his deputy had left the army headquarters moments earlier where they attended a ceremony in which the leadership of the military was conferred upon them.

The army commander and his escorts were driving between Gashandhigga (the seat of SNA) and the former Jaalle Siad military Academy.

A car packed with explosives hit the General's bulletproof car.

The Islamist militant group Al Shabaab was behind the attack, said Abdiasis Abu Musab, Al Shabaab's spokesman for military operations.

The government is yet to issue an official statement on the attack, that is believed to have killed at least four people.

Gen. Jimale was appointed commander of SNA last Thursday.

On the same day, Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo announced that his government was going to wage war on Al Shabaab.

A day later, Al Shabaab dismissed President Faramajo's declaration in a statement published on its website .

