Kutum — A resident of the Kassab camp for the displaced in North Darfur's Kutum locality was abducted on Monday.

"A group of gunmen attacked Haroun El Taher when he was returning with straw he had collected from the area west of the camp," a resident of Kassab camp reported to Radio Dabanga on Friday.

"They burned the straw and took Haroun at gunpoint with them to an unknown destination," he said.