9 April 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Cholera Continues to Claim Victims in Sudan's El Gedaref

El Gedaref — Another cholera patient died in eastern Sudan's El Gedaref state last week.

"One person died of cholera, and four new cases were reported in the area of Shueib in Gireisha locality on Thursday and Friday," a medical source told Radio Dabanga.

He strongly criticised the state's Health Ministry for "its lack of interest in combating cholera and curbing its spread". He also ridiculed the federal Ministry of Health that continues to define the disease as watery diarrhoea.

Blue Nile state

Reports about the spread of "watery diarrhoea" in various parts of Sudan increased during the last quarter of 2016. At least 17 people died of the disease in Blue Nile state in September.

The Health Ministry reported cases in Blue Nile and Kassala in southern and eastern Sudan and River Nile state in northern Sudan in the same month. The first samples of patients were examined for cholera as well.

Since then the deadly disease spread to other localities in eastern, central, and northern Sudan.

