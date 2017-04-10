9 April 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Kofi Praised for Developing Immigration Department

The head of the Somalia's immigration Mohamed Aden Jimale (Kofi) has been praised as a competent and effective figure who has made a tangible achievement since he took office.

Col Abdinur Jama Jokar, a retired Somali colonel said Mr Kofi is doing a right job, and moving the Immigration services forward in transparency manner.

"Gen Kofi has done a remarkable work since he was appointed as the chief of the Immigration last year," said the retired army colonel.

Kofi accomplished to open Immigration offices in major towns of the country, including the regional administrations and promised to reach the immigration services across Somalia.

