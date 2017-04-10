Somalia: Ahlu Sunna Welcomes Delay of Galmudug Election

Ahlu Sunna has welcomed the postponement of the Presidential election of Galmudug state, and promised to collaborate in formation of an inclusive and united administration.

Speaking to Radio Shabelle, the spokesperson of Ahlu Sunna Mursal Yusuf Mohamed Hafow said the delay of the vote to April 30 will help the unification of the central regions.

Hafow said Ahlu Sunna is ready to recapture the towns vacated by Ethiopian forces, including Elbur district in Galgaduud region, which fell to Al shabaab last week.

The election postponement came after the new Somalia's Interior Minister has reached an agreement with Galmudug leaders in Adado city on Saturday.