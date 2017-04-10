9 April 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Ahlu Sunna Welcomes Delay of Galmudug Election

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ahlu Sunna has welcomed the postponement of the Presidential election of Galmudug state, and promised to collaborate in formation of an inclusive and united administration.

Speaking to Radio Shabelle, the spokesperson of Ahlu Sunna Mursal Yusuf Mohamed Hafow said the delay of the vote to April 30 will help the unification of the central regions.

Hafow said Ahlu Sunna is ready to recapture the towns vacated by Ethiopian forces, including Elbur district in Galgaduud region, which fell to Al shabaab last week.

The election postponement came after the new Somalia's Interior Minister has reached an agreement with Galmudug leaders in Adado city on Saturday.

Somalia

What Donald Trump Order On Somalia Means

President Donald Trump's recent order allowing more aggressive US military action in Somalia increases the risk of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.