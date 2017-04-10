Sudan: Finance Minister Directs Addressing of Illegal Fees On Roads and Preventing Foreigners From Practicing Trade Through Agents

Khartoum — The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Badr-Eddin Mahmoud Abbas gas given directives on addressing the problems of illegal fees on roads, especially in the states, as well as preventing foreigners from practicing trade through agents, pointing to the necessity of controlling crossing points for their impact on the Sudanese market.

The minister called, during the plenary he held Sunday at the ministry with the Joint Public-Private Sector Mechanism on Following up the Implementation of the Five-Year Economic Reform Program, for concentration on productivity in the agricultural and industrial sectors, pointing out to the need to pay attention to free trade and transport of livestock exports from the states to sea ports as well as investment in animal health, nutrition and fattening and the manufacture or import of vaccines as well as the establishment of dairy farms, fodder cultivation, leather industry and establishment of modern slaughterhouses.

The Minister of Finance called on the private sector to prioritize projects in the agricultural sector, referring to the provision of finance, agricultural insurance and access to medium-term financing, increase of production, productivity and cost reduction.

The Minister of Finance directed the private sector to engage into the mineral projects in order to increase the output, referring to the review of the impediments facing the mineral sector. He stressed the need to focus on re-prioritizing energy projects as they threat development, asserting the necessity to encourage the private sector to enter electricity projects after amending the laws organizing them, invest in renewable energies, pay attention to service exports and focus on the contractors sector.

The minister revealed preparation of specific projects to be implemented through the private sector in a quick way as a start for the partnership, where it was agreed on a mechanism to formulate the final report of the government and the private sector and after its completion it will be submitted to the First Vice President of the Republic.

For his part, the Head of the Sudanese Employers' Union Saud Al-Berair has sent two messages to the Ministry of Electricity and Water Resources and the Ministry of Minerals to open the door before the private sector's investments. He called for holding quick meetings with the members of the different Chambers of Commerce and introduce the attractive investment projects to them by the concerned ministries.