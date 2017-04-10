9 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir Lauds Commitment of Saudi Arabia to Its Duties in Supporting Arab and Islamic Nations

Merowe — President of the Republic and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has lauded Saudi Arabia which has been living up to its ethical duties toward the whole Arab and Islamic nations and its role in presenting initiatives and leading the strategic alliances to protect the Arab and Islamic nations from risks.

In his address by the end of the joint Blue Shield Drills between the Sudanese and Saudi Air Forces at Gen. (Pilot) Awad Khalafalla in Merowe Sunday, President Al-Bashir has referred to strong and historic ties between Sudan and Saudi Arabia which represent the basis for the common interests with their difference social, economic, political and security dimensions.

He said that Sudan has a glorious history, courageous stances and quality and effective participation in supporting the causes of the Arab and Islamic nations.

President Al-Bashir stressed that the participation of Sudan in Operations Decisive Storm and Hope Return, in the War of October in the 1970s, in the Arab Deterrence forces in Lebanon and in Iraq, Congo, Congo and Comoros and other countries was evidence of its firm and unwavering stances and commitment to its ethical and political commitments.

