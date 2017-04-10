Sudan: Chambers of Commerce Discusses Mali's Needs From Sudanese Products

Khartoum — The Federation of Chambers of Commerce (CBU) has affirmed readiness to meet the needs of the markets in the state of Mali from the Sudanese commodities, stressing its intension to open new markets in the African countries to support the efforts being exerted to maximize Sudanese exports.

The Secretary General of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce Dr. Yassin Homida Ibrahim said that he discussed, during his meeting at his office with the consul of the state of Mali, ways to meet the Malian desire to import a number of Sudanese goods and products through the direct air transport or road transport through Chad - Niger - Mali.

Dr. Homida pointed out that the meeting with the Malian Consul also discussed the arrangement and preparation for the visit to be paid by a delegation of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce to the State of Mali to get acquainted with the needs of the Malian market to the Sudanese goods and products to meet the desires of the Malian importers from the Sudanese exports besides exchange of views on how to facilitate dealing with the policies and procedures governing the Trade exchange operations between the two countries, revealing that the meeting underscored the importance of developing economic and trade cooperation relations between the two countries to serve the joint interests.