9 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Economic Sector Technical Committee Reviews Report On Mining Strategic Role

The Economic Sector Technical Committee chaired by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry, Bilal Yousef Reviewed, in its regular meeting, Sunday, a report on the strategic role of the mining sector in economic development.

The committee assured the necessity for giving due concern to mining economies to increase its contributions to national economy and adopting of the production policy of export by provision of incentives.

The report which was presented by the Undersecretary of Mining Ministry, Dr. Nagm EDeen Daoud has highlighted the role of mining in national economy.

