Sudan: President Al-Bashir Praises Sudanese and Saudi Armed Forces

Merowe — President of the Republic and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has praised the Sudanese Armed Forces which has been able, through its external participations and distinguished professional performance, to play a pivotal role in bolstering Sudan's relations with the sisters in Saudi Arabia and all the Gulf states, which are participating in Arab Alliance for supporting the legitimacy and restoring security and stability in Yemen.

Addressing the conclusion of the joint Blue Shield Drills between the Sudanese and Saudi Air Forces at Gen. (Pilot) Awad Khalafalla in Merowe, President Al-Bashir has lauded the Saudi Armed Forces which he described as the guard of the Two Holy Mosques and the nation's sanctuaries.

He also appreciated the brilliant professional performance at the Blue Shield Air Drill between the Sudanese and Saudi Air Forces in Merowe.

President Al-Bashir hoped the spirit of accord and harmony will prevail between all the Arab countries which shall live up to the spirit collective work for protecting their vital and strategic interests, defending their national borders and national and regional security via the cooperation in all domains, especially in the security and military fields to face the common risks and challenges and organization of joint military drills.