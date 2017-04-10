9 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir Commends Saudi Arabia's Investments in Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Karima — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir has lauded the Saudi Arabia investments in various fields in the Country.

This came when the President inaugurated, Sunday, the Karima Fruit and Vegetable Canning Factory in Northern State, which was rehabilitated by the Saudi Group of Al-Qahtani.

President Al-Bashir underscored that the Government would go ahead with development of industrial sector in all states of Sudan.

Minister of Industry, Dr Mohamed Yousif appreciated role of Al-Qahtani Group in rehabilitation of Karima Factory which would give a push to Sudan economy and the Northern State by meeting the local demands , stressing commitment of the Ministry to ease obstacles facing investors.

Wali(governor) of Northern State, Engineer Ali Al-Awad welcomed investors in the State and pledged removal of the all impediments they face.

SUNA noted that Karima Fruit and Vegetable Canning Factory is a partnership between Saudi Arabia's Group of Al-Qahtani, Government of Northern State and Giad Company for Investment.

Sudan

Chad Refugees in Darfur Reject Voluntary Return

Refugees from Chad living in Azum in Central Darfur refuse to return voluntarily to Chad. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.