Sudan: President Al-Bashir Commends Saudi Arabia's Investments in Sudan

Karima — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir has lauded the Saudi Arabia investments in various fields in the Country.

This came when the President inaugurated, Sunday, the Karima Fruit and Vegetable Canning Factory in Northern State, which was rehabilitated by the Saudi Group of Al-Qahtani.

President Al-Bashir underscored that the Government would go ahead with development of industrial sector in all states of Sudan.

Minister of Industry, Dr Mohamed Yousif appreciated role of Al-Qahtani Group in rehabilitation of Karima Factory which would give a push to Sudan economy and the Northern State by meeting the local demands , stressing commitment of the Ministry to ease obstacles facing investors.

Wali(governor) of Northern State, Engineer Ali Al-Awad welcomed investors in the State and pledged removal of the all impediments they face.

SUNA noted that Karima Fruit and Vegetable Canning Factory is a partnership between Saudi Arabia's Group of Al-Qahtani, Government of Northern State and Giad Company for Investment.