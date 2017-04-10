Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Dr Lazarus Chakwera was prevented from addressing his supporters Saturday at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe by armed police officers that blocked his party supporters from assembling at the airport as the leader of opposition returned from Singapore.

Chakwera had gone to Singapore to attend the world fellowship for Assemblies of God Annual General Conference.

But police in riot gear dispersed the crowd which were gathering to welcome Chakwera and the MCP leader to address them.

Police said airport was not a venue for political rallies.

Chakwera was forced to have a make shift venue to address supporters who had still waited for him.

He accused Police of using "frivolous excuse" to block his supporters form giving him a rousing welcome.

MCP deputy Secretary General, Eisenhower Mkaka described the Police conduct as retrogressive to hard earned democracy.

Mkaka said party members have rights to welcome their leader and interact with him without hindrances.

"We don't know where this country is heading to, look the president is addressing the party members here at the bush this is very bad," said Mkaka.