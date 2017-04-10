9 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 13 Dead in North West Collision

Tagged:

Related Topics

Thirteen people were killed in a head-on collision in the North West province on Saturday night, the Road Traffic Management Corporation said.

Its spokesperson Simon Zwane said the crash between a minibus taxi and "an SUV type vehicle" occurred between 22:00 and 23:00 on the R505 between Wolmaransstad and Ottosdal. The drivers of both vehicles died on the scene.

Zwane said the RTMC was investigating.

"The exact cause of the crash is unknown at this stage. The RTMC would like to urge motorists to exercise extra caution when driving at night.

"It is unfortunate that this crash occurred a few days after the North West provincial government launched its Easter Road Safety plan," said Zwane.

He said the RTMC, all provincial and municipal traffic law enforcement authorities as well as the South African Police would be out in full force this week.

Source: News24

South Africa

Joint Media Briefing Planned for 'National Day of Action'

Opposition parties are expected to hold a joint press briefing in Tshwane on Monday to outline what they call the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.