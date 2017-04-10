South Africa: Kings Respond to Super Rugby Restructuring

Charl Crous, Chief Operating Officer of the Southern Kings believes it is premature to assume that the Kings would not be among South Africa's four franchises to appear in Vodacom Super Rugby in 2018.

"No decision has been made on that question as yet. Various options on the way forward will have to be assessed," he said.

"As advised by SA Rugby, the Franchise Committee will first consider the criteria on which the decision is to be made. After that, both the Executive Council and General Council will take a view before any announcement is made. At the moment we can only control what we can control and that is out on the field where I believe Deon Davids' team have continued to show an upward curve this season.

"We are a professional organisation that takes pride in what we do and we will continue to remain focused on bringing credit to the Southern Kings and the province of the Eastern Cape. Only once a decision has been reached by the SA Rugby General Council will we be in any position to comment on the future," said Crous.

Source: Sport24