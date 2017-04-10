Botswana: The Cost of Education Unrealistic - VP

Tutume — Vice President, Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi says the cost of many education projects were unrealistic to the extent that it led to challenges faced by the system such as shortage of classrooms.

This he said during Tutume Central School sponsored walked on April 8, which the school held to raise funds for the construction of a block of five classes.

Countering information shared by the school head, Ms Vinga Mongwaketse that they received quotations of one classroom costing P400 000, the VP said such costs were unrealistic since the amount could be used to build two or more classrooms.

Mr Masisi said there was a tendency by contractors to hike costs for government-funded projects.

Such high costs, he said affected funding of projects and led to less being accomplised because when money availed could be used to cover more, hiked prices by contractors who also stood to benefit from the project hamper such.

"When government does developments anywhere in the country they are meant to benefit every Motswana, including those that will be doing the project, hence it calls for consideration on how we calculate our cost," he said.

The Vice President therefore called upon the council as facilitators of projects in primary schools to adjudicate costs before going for tendering to help cut unnecessary costs.

He said Batswana should count themselves lucky because government assisted students who performed well right up to tertiary school.

That, he said was a result of government's commitment to give Batswana one of the fundamental rights for them to determine their future.

With escalating costs, Mr Masisi said Batswana should understand their role in the economy and price services to government reasonably so that more projects could be undertaken.

Mr Masisi pointed out that academic performance should not be the only major thing considered in developing students because extracurricular activities such as sports and music could help develop students, adding that facilities to

promote those should also be developed.

Ms Mongwaketse highlighted that the school was doing well academicaly with its yearly results for Primary School leaving Examination achieving beyond the national target of 76 per cent for ABC pass.

She said this was despite challenges of classroom shortage as five classes were without classrooms.

Mr Masisi pledged P70 000 towards the construction of five classrooms while area MP, Mr Edwin Batshu pledged P18 000. Over P120 000 was pledged towards the project.

Source : BOPA