Liberia: Chamber of Commerce Appeals Against Demonstration, Violence

The Liberia Chamber of Commerce (LCC) is appealing to its members, businesses, individuals and associations to refrain from engaging in any form of demonstration or violence in the coming days, weeks and months.

According to an LCC release, the appeal comes against the backdrop of a recent communication from the Patriotic Entrepreneurs of Liberia (PATEL), calling on the business community to shut down operations on April 10 if certain demands are not addressed by the government.

The release indicated that the LCC believes that the country's history indicates that disagreements between government agencies and the business community are not resolved by resorting to strike action and other activities intended to force the government to address certain concerns.

The release noted that the results turn out to be far more severe and damaging to the economy and peaceful environment for the conduct of business which is already fragile as a result of the global economic downturn and inadequate domestic infrastructure and capacity.

The release stated that the LCC acknowledges that some of the concerns raised by PATEL need attention and urged them to take advantage of the mechanisms and systems available for peaceful advocacy and dialogue with government, such that in the process they do not lose what they have, no matter how small.

According to the release, this urgent appeal is being made to the public following a meeting between the Ministry of Justice, Representatives of the LCC and other Liberian business organizations.

"Please obey the law while conciliatory discussions continue with the government; the business community is urged to continue their normal activities to sustain the gradual recovery process and ongoing efforts to create a more stable, predictable and globally competitive business environment," the release added.