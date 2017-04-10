press release

In response to SEC Commissioner Michael Piwowar's statement yesterday on the U.S. Conflict Minerals Rule, the Enough Project issued the following statements:

Sasha Lezhnev, Enough Project Associate Director of Policy, said: "One commissioner doesn't have the authority to change the conflict minerals law or regulation unilaterally. Companies are still legally required to file conflict minerals reports and disclose their due diligence, according to the law that Congress passed and the SEC rule that the courts upheld. We look forward to reading companies' full conflict minerals reports in May."

Brad Brooks-Rubin, Enough Project Policy Advisor, said: "We are concerned about the apparent attempt to gut the essence of conflict minerals due diligence without authority or cause. The goal of reports pursuant to Section 1502, and the focus of review by investors and the public, is to understand the specific steps companies have taken to address conflict minerals concerns. Specific labeling or description is not the essence of due diligence; meaningful and transparent action is."