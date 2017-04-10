Uganda: NTV's Gertrude Uwitware Kidnapped, Blindfolded

Kampala — Police have launched the hunt for suspected criminals that had kidnapped NTV's journalist Gertrude Tumusiime Uwitware on Saturday.

Ms Uwitware who was reportedly found dumped in the areas of Kira Division late in the night, said she was abducted, blind-folded by two people; a woman and a pistol-wielding man before being driven to a secret location where she was interrogated for hours.

According to the NTV's management, Ms Uwitware was picked up by unknown people driving a saloon car along the Nile Avenue on her way from having lunch.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson condemned and described Ms Uwitware's kidnap as an act of cowardice.

"We thank all concerned and ask them to calm and promise to investigate these matters and bring the culprits to book," Mr Kayima said in a statement.

The motive of the abduction is not yet known but it came on the heels of death threats the reporter received after she posted on social media defending regime critic and Makerere university research fellow Dr Stella Nyanzi. Dr Nyanzi was arrested on Friday and is expected to appear in court today over two counts of cyber harassment contrary to Section 24 of the Computer Misuse Act of 2011 and Offensive Communication Section 25 of the same law.

Ms Uwitware had earlier reported a case of threatening violence at Central Police station (CPS) Kampala.