Uganda: KIU in Exchange Programme With Indian Universities

Kampala International University (KIU) has announced a slew of exchange initiatives with at least three Indian institutions, aimed at improving the quality of teaching and research there.

Announcing the initiatives last week, KIU vice chancellor, Dr Mouhamad Mpezamihigo, revealed KIU would start by sending a team of lecturers to the University of Kerala's school of Medicine and Engineering.

"We are doing this to improve KIU's expertise in the sciences," he said. "We are also sending another team to Apollo hospital to benchmark standards in treatment and training for health workers."

He added that a delegation of five members of staff will be in India next week to discuss research collaborations in science and technology with several institutions.

Dr Mpezamihigo also revealed that the university was talking to a university in Beijing, in the hope of collaborations. He explained that the university is looking to improve its standing in the region.

KIU has also unveiled plans for World Health day this month, with a three-day camp, set for April 19 to 21, 2017.

The three-day health camp will feature health workers, including medical students, offering free services such as safe male circumcision, cancer screening, hepatitis tests, dental checks, eye care, blood donations, voluntary counseling and testing and nutritition advice.

According to KIU's deputy vice chancellor, Dr Janice Busingye, the university has dedicated itself to fighting depression among students.

"We have noted the prevalence of the problem among students and are studying how it manifests and how it can be handled, either through counseling or other treatment," she said.

She explained the depression is characterized by persistent sadness and a loss of interest in activities around a person.