Uganda: 50 CAOs, Town Clerks Face Sack Over Audit Queries

At least 54 chief administrative officers and town clerks are blacklisted and could be sacked soon if they don't respond satisfactorily to the auditor general's queries about their handling of public resources and assets.
A list prepared for the finance ministry by the auditor general and consequently sent to parliament on March 28 names the 54 CAOs who are not eligible to remain in their respective jobs in the next financial year, if they can't address the queries.
This is in addition to the list of at least 30 accounting officers from ministries and other government departments that could face the axe, as this newspaper reported on Friday. (See, 30 PSs face sacking over audit queries, The Observer, Friday, April 7, 2017). CAOs are usually in charge of running administrative functions at the district.
The CAOs of Masaka, Gulu, Jinja, and Kabale are on the blacklist. In a letter to Parliament, the secretary to the treasury and ministry of finance permanent secretary, Keith Muhakanizi, directed that "accounting officers submit full accountability as required by law."
"Accounting officers who fail to do so shall have committed an offence in accordance with section 79 of the Public Finance Management (PFM) Act and I may recommend the surcharges against them as provided for in section 80 of the same Act in addition to other administrative sanctions," Muhakanizi wrote.
In almost all districts whose finances the auditor general scrutinised in an audit that ended December 2016, he found that they did not have minimum standards for health and school facilities. The CAOs noted these were issues beyond their making. But there were also issues raised that pointed to fraud or personal negligence.
In Gulu district, for instance, "a total of 13 motorcycles assigned to various officials could not be verified."
The Gulu CAO, Dorothy Ajwang, who is named as accounting officer, said "council had taken note and promised to make a follow-up and take appropriate action." The AG lists her as among those not eligible for appointment if she doesn't satisfactorily account for these motorcycles.
In Jinja, the AG noted that some employees were paid more than once. The CAO, Hope Olive Nakyanzi, said this was "attributed to weak controls in the management and processing of the payroll" and that "the incident was an isolated case that occurred in error and that a recovery shall be made in subsequent months."
By March, the money had not been recovered. In Masaka district, the AG said they found that Shs 92m was not remitted to the Uganda Revenue Authority in Pay As You Earn. Walter Iriama, who has since been transferred to Busia, is responsible.
In Gomba, it was found that revenue from market/gate charges of Shs 28m was not receipted.
"Lack of revenue acknowledgement receipts may lead to under-declaration of revenue," the AG says.
Meanwhile, in Kabale, Shs 26m was paid to six individuals who lacked personnel files at the district. Also, they did not have contract implementation plans for work amounting to Shs1.4bn, which was not presented for audit verification.
"Failure to undertake contract supervision may lead to delayed completion of projects and shoddy works," the AG said.
District
Chief Administrative Officer/Town Clerk
Oyam
Stephen Ouma (now in Bigiri district)
Masaka
Walter Iriama (transferred to Busia)
Gulu
Dorothy M. Ajwang
Gomba
Abdul Batambuza (transferred to Hoima)
Iganga
Joseph M. Mukasa
Jinja
Hope O. Nakyanzi
Sembabule
Bimbona Simon (now in Kaberamaido)
Kanungu
Chrizestom Kayise
Kapchorwa
Henry Ddamba
Buvuma
Mathias Ndifuna (now in Kasese)
Kabale Municipality
Magumba Eria (now in Katakwi)
Kayunga
Ezaruku Kazimiro
Kisoro
Wilson Tibugyende
Sironko
Lomongin Joseph (in Kitgum)
Kibuku
Aggrey F Ngobi (now in Lira)
Luweero
George E. Gakwandi
Kasese
William Kanyesigye (now in Masaka)
Masindi
Mark Tivu
Mayuge
Joyce Loyce Namboozo
Mukono
George Ntulume
Kiryandongo
Fiida Nabiirye (now in Nakasongola)
Kotido
George Adoko (now in Pader)
Kyegegwa
Kawooya David (now in Pallisa)
Dokolo
Sande Kyomya (now in Tororo)
Hoima
Luke Lokwii Lokolimoi (now in Wakiso)
Arua
Esau Ekachelan (now in Butaleja)
Isingiro
Donath Eswilu
Abim
Kaziba Nandhala ( now in Kaliro)
Nakasongola
Sulaiman Kasozi (now in Manafwa)
Butaleja
Francis Odap (now in Bukwo)
Nakaseke
Edith Mutabazi
Kaberamaido
Francis Andrew Oluka (now in Budaka)
Maracha
Peace Martine Unzia
Lamwo
Charles Komakech (now in Bukedea)
Bududa
David Lubuuka
Lyantonde
Okumu Christopher
Bukedea
Patrick Olila (Lamwo)
Bukwo
Angrey W. Muramira (now in Buvuma)
Bushenyi
Lilian Nakamatte (now in Luuka)
Mitooma
Willy Turyaheebwa (now in Ntoroko)
Pallisa
Issa Mbooge (now in Serere)
Kalungu
Dembe Beyeza Davis
Butambala
Richard Mugolo (now in Kibuku)
Kabale Municipality
Charles Magumba (now in Entebbe)
Fort Portal Municipality
Paul Omoko
Arua Municipality
Francis Byabagambi (now in Jinja Municipality
Masaka municipality
Joseph Kimbowa (now in Kabale Municipality)
Mukono Municipality
Innocent Ahimbisibwe now in Masaka)
Mbale Municipality
Edward Lwanga (now in Mbarara)
Kole
Alex Felix Majeme (now in Moroto)
Jinja Municipality
David Kyasanku (now in Kasese Municipality
Entebbe Municipality
Richard K. Monday
Tororo Municipality
Christopher Ahimbisibwe (now in Ntugamo municipality)
Busia Municipality
Godfrey Kateeba Kunihira
Mbarara Municipality
Paul Batanda (now in Rukungiri)
Ntungamo
Ambrose Ocen (now in Kira)
