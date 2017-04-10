Uganda: 50 CAOs, Town Clerks Face Sack Over Audit Queries

At least 54 chief administrative officers and town clerks are blacklisted and could be sacked soon if they don't respond satisfactorily to the auditor general's queries about their handling of public resources and assets.

A list prepared for the finance ministry by the auditor general and consequently sent to parliament on March 28 names the 54 CAOs who are not eligible to remain in their respective jobs in the next financial year, if they can't address the queries.

This is in addition to the list of at least 30 accounting officers from ministries and other government departments that could face the axe, as this newspaper reported on Friday. (See, 30 PSs face sacking over audit queries, The Observer, Friday, April 7, 2017). CAOs are usually in charge of running administrative functions at the district.

The CAOs of Masaka, Gulu, Jinja, and Kabale are on the blacklist. In a letter to Parliament, the secretary to the treasury and ministry of finance permanent secretary, Keith Muhakanizi, directed that "accounting officers submit full accountability as required by law."

"Accounting officers who fail to do so shall have committed an offence in accordance with section 79 of the Public Finance Management (PFM) Act and I may recommend the surcharges against them as provided for in section 80 of the same Act in addition to other administrative sanctions," Muhakanizi wrote.

In almost all districts whose finances the auditor general scrutinised in an audit that ended December 2016, he found that they did not have minimum standards for health and school facilities. The CAOs noted these were issues beyond their making. But there were also issues raised that pointed to fraud or personal negligence.

In Gulu district, for instance, "a total of 13 motorcycles assigned to various officials could not be verified."

The Gulu CAO, Dorothy Ajwang, who is named as accounting officer, said "council had taken note and promised to make a follow-up and take appropriate action." The AG lists her as among those not eligible for appointment if she doesn't satisfactorily account for these motorcycles.

In Jinja, the AG noted that some employees were paid more than once. The CAO, Hope Olive Nakyanzi, said this was "attributed to weak controls in the management and processing of the payroll" and that "the incident was an isolated case that occurred in error and that a recovery shall be made in subsequent months."

By March, the money had not been recovered. In Masaka district, the AG said they found that Shs 92m was not remitted to the Uganda Revenue Authority in Pay As You Earn. Walter Iriama, who has since been transferred to Busia, is responsible.

In Gomba, it was found that revenue from market/gate charges of Shs 28m was not receipted.

"Lack of revenue acknowledgement receipts may lead to under-declaration of revenue," the AG says.

Meanwhile, in Kabale, Shs 26m was paid to six individuals who lacked personnel files at the district. Also, they did not have contract implementation plans for work amounting to Shs1.4bn, which was not presented for audit verification.

"Failure to undertake contract supervision may lead to delayed completion of projects and shoddy works," the AG said.

District

Chief Administrative Officer/Town Clerk

Oyam

Stephen Ouma (now in Bigiri district)

Masaka

Walter Iriama (transferred to Busia)

Gulu

Dorothy M. Ajwang

Gomba

Abdul Batambuza (transferred to Hoima)

Iganga

Joseph M. Mukasa

Jinja

Hope O. Nakyanzi

Sembabule

Bimbona Simon (now in Kaberamaido)

Kanungu

Chrizestom Kayise

Kapchorwa

Henry Ddamba

Buvuma

Mathias Ndifuna (now in Kasese)

Kabale Municipality

Magumba Eria (now in Katakwi)

Kayunga

Ezaruku Kazimiro

Kisoro

Wilson Tibugyende

Sironko

Lomongin Joseph (in Kitgum)

Kibuku

Aggrey F Ngobi (now in Lira)

Luweero

George E. Gakwandi

Kasese

William Kanyesigye (now in Masaka)

Masindi

Mark Tivu

Mayuge

Joyce Loyce Namboozo

Mukono

George Ntulume

Kiryandongo

Fiida Nabiirye (now in Nakasongola)

Kotido

George Adoko (now in Pader)

Kyegegwa

Kawooya David (now in Pallisa)

Dokolo

Sande Kyomya (now in Tororo)

Hoima

Luke Lokwii Lokolimoi (now in Wakiso)

Arua

Esau Ekachelan (now in Butaleja)

Isingiro

Donath Eswilu

Abim

Kaziba Nandhala ( now in Kaliro)

Nakasongola

Sulaiman Kasozi (now in Manafwa)

Butaleja

Francis Odap (now in Bukwo)

Nakaseke

Edith Mutabazi

Kaberamaido

Francis Andrew Oluka (now in Budaka)

Maracha

Peace Martine Unzia

Lamwo

Charles Komakech (now in Bukedea)

Bududa

David Lubuuka

Lyantonde

Okumu Christopher

Bukedea

Patrick Olila (Lamwo)

Bukwo

Angrey W. Muramira (now in Buvuma)

Bushenyi

Lilian Nakamatte (now in Luuka)

Mitooma

Willy Turyaheebwa (now in Ntoroko)

Pallisa

Issa Mbooge (now in Serere)

Kalungu

Dembe Beyeza Davis

Butambala

Richard Mugolo (now in Kibuku)

Kabale Municipality

Charles Magumba (now in Entebbe)

Fort Portal Municipality

Paul Omoko

Arua Municipality

Francis Byabagambi (now in Jinja Municipality

Masaka municipality

Joseph Kimbowa (now in Kabale Municipality)

Mukono Municipality

Innocent Ahimbisibwe now in Masaka)

Mbale Municipality

Edward Lwanga (now in Mbarara)

Kole

Alex Felix Majeme (now in Moroto)

Jinja Municipality

David Kyasanku (now in Kasese Municipality

Entebbe Municipality

Richard K. Monday

Tororo Municipality

Christopher Ahimbisibwe (now in Ntugamo municipality)

Busia Municipality

Godfrey Kateeba Kunihira

Mbarara Municipality

Paul Batanda (now in Rukungiri)

Ntungamo

Ambrose Ocen (now in Kira)

Boda boda transport in Kampala. KCCA wants to regulate the industry.