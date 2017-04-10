Makerere University research fellow Dr Stella Nyanzi, who was arrested at Mackinnon Suites Hotel in Nakasero on Friday, is expected to appear in court today.

Dr Nyanzi, who's currently being detained at being detained at Kira road police station is to appear in court over computer misuse offences, according to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Emilian Kayima.

She was arrested shortly after hosting a fundraising drive to raise money for sanitary pads for school girls.

Mr Kayima said she will be charged with two counts of cyber harassment contrary to Section 24 of the Computer Misuse Act of 2011 and Offensive Communication Section 25 of the same law.

Using sexual innuendos, Dr Nyanzi has for the past two weeks been posting strongly worded messages on her Facebook Wall criticizing government policies. Her main target has been Education Minister Janet Museveni, who was on March 30 forced to break the silence and react to Nyanzi's attacks. In an interview with NTV, the First Lady said she had forgiven the social media critic.

"I have received reports about Dr Stella Nyanzi insulting me. I want to tell Ugandans that I forgive her," she said.

Dr Nyanzi hit back saying that instead of offering to forgive her, the minister should fix the problems the government she serves, headed by her husband, has failed to address.

Section 24(1) of the Computer Misuse Act, 2011 provides for a fine of up to 1.4 million shillings or a three-year imprisonment, or both, for any any person who commits cyber harassment.

The section defines cyber harassment as the use of a computer for purposes of making any request, suggestion or proposal which is obscene, lewd, lascivious or indecent; threatening to inflict injury or physical harm to the person or property of any person; or knowingly permit any electronic communications device to be used for any of the purposes mentioned in this section.

Section 25 provides for a one-year prison sentence or a fine not exceeding Shs480,000 or both, for offensive communication.

It states: "Any person who willfully and repeatedly uses electronic communication to disturb or attempts to disturb the peace, quiet or right of privacy of any person with no purpose of legitimate communication whether or not a conversation ensues commits a misdemeanor and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding twenty four currency points or imprisonment not exceeding one year or both."