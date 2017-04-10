Uganda: 30 Suspected Criminals Arrested in Kampala

Kampala — More than 30 suspected criminals were over the weekend arrested in Kawempe Division, Kampala.

Mr Ronald Wotwali, the Division's police commander, said the suspects were picked during the night operations on several charges including murder, robbery, rape and pick-pocket, among others in and around Kampala.

"We usually identify the black spot areas and we focus our operations in such areas with the help of local leaders. We are going to screen them before we take them to court," Mr Wotwali said.

Police said among the suspects is a man who has confessed to have participated in the killings that were registered along northern bypass in February. The suspects is said to have promised to help police identify his accomplices.

"We also picked two young boys who were walking seemingly stranded on the road. Upon interrogation, they said they had been picked from Mbale to come and work in Kampala but the person who brought them eventually disappeared," Mr Wotwali said.

Police said the boys' relatives said they had been conned by a man who promised them jobs in Kampala. Police said the boys would be driven back to Mbale by police.