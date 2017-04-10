Somalia: Agoonyar Tribe Withdraws Confidence From SFG

Agoonyar, the sub-clan of Harti Abgaal said in a statement that it has withdrawn confidence from the new Somali Federal Government led by Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo.

The Abgaal sub-clan of Aqoonyar blamed the current government for negligence and discrimination from the power-share system of the new Federal government of Somalia.

According to the statement, the clan's serving soldiers in the Somali National Army (SNA) will abandon the frontlines and they were summoned for urgent consultations.

Aqoonyar claimed it has been the frontrunner for unity of the people, previous reconciliations in Abudwak, Bosaso and towns in Gedo region, to unite and reconcile Somali people.

"We sacrificed the blood of our brave soldiers for sake of the country and the protection of the government, and today we are being ignored and lacked our rights," read the statement.

The statement also said Aqoonyar agreed on the following points:

to suspend the support of the government, and pull out our soldiers from the fronlines

We announce that Aqoonyar doesn't intend to aggressively invade any system or clan, and welcome the re-start of the El Ma'ad port operations.

We urge the clan's forces to be back to Mogadishu and Middle Shabelle region

We condole the people of Somalia on misleading of their future by the government

We tell our brothers in Sade clan they did not repay us for all our help

We call on Somali to help us get our denied right in the new Federal government

We urge the Federal Parliament to preserve and defend the national constitution and the power-share, that has been misled, and could ignite a civil war.