9 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: U.S. Military Attaché Lauds Security Situations in North Darfur

Al-Fasher — The Wali (governor) of North Darfur State, Abdul Wahid Yousef Ibrahim has renewed the government keenness to ward off the negative impacts of war in the state.

This came when the Wali met, Sunday, at his office, in the HQs of the State's government, in Al-Fasher, the US Military Attaché of the US embassy in Khartoum who visited the state, Sunday.

Abdul Wahid has briefed the US official on the efforts being exerted by his government to remove the negative impacts of war in the state, referring to the government plan in the fields of collection of arms, provision of services and implementation of development projects for the citizens.

Meanwhile, the US Military Attaché, John Bung has stated that he witnessed great developments in the state, adding that the state witnesses excellent situations.

The US official has lauded the existing coordination between the security bodies in the state and the center to maintain the security situations.

