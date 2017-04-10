Sudan: Mbeki Concludes His Consultations in Khartoum

Khartoum — The Chairman of the African Union High-level Implementation Panel(AUHIP), Thabo Mbeki concluded his consultations over peace process in Sudan by holding a series of meetings that included opposition, national dignitaries and women.

The Minister of Information , Government Official Spokesman and Member of the High Committee for Implementation of National Dialogue Outcome, Dr Ahmed Bilal described Mbeki's round as decisive and during the government affirmed its adherence to principles of negotiation and dialogue and the Roadmap.

The Government Official Spokesman renewed the Government call for the opponents to join peace process.