9 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Mbeki Concludes His Consultations in Khartoum

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Chairman of the African Union High-level Implementation Panel(AUHIP), Thabo Mbeki concluded his consultations over peace process in Sudan by holding a series of meetings that included opposition, national dignitaries and women.

The Minister of Information , Government Official Spokesman and Member of the High Committee for Implementation of National Dialogue Outcome, Dr Ahmed Bilal described Mbeki's round as decisive and during the government affirmed its adherence to principles of negotiation and dialogue and the Roadmap.

The Government Official Spokesman renewed the Government call for the opponents to join peace process.

Sudan

Chad Refugees in Darfur Reject Voluntary Return

Refugees from Chad living in Azum in Central Darfur refuse to return voluntarily to Chad. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.