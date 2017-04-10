9 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir - Promotion of Defence Capabilities in Arab Countries Represents Deterrence to Enemies

Merowe — President of the Republic and Supreme Commander of the Armed, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, pointed out that the Blue Shield Drills between the Sudanese and Saudi Air Forces at Gen. (Pilot) Awad Khalafalla Air Base in Merowe is an indicator of the firm and historic ties between Sudan and Saudi Arabia, the cooperation and the keenness for the exchange of expertise to build a strong basis for uniting the concepts and serving the solidarity and the joint Arab work.

He said that the promotion of the air defence abilities in the Arab countries represent deterrence to the ambitions of the enemies and those who attempt to loot the Arab World's capabilities and resources.

President Al-Bashir has reiterated the importance of training and its role in boosting the self-confidence and contributes directly for enhancing the morale which is the key factor for victory in all battles.

