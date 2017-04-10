9 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan Strongly Condemns Terrorist Bombings Against Saint George Church in Egyptian Town of Tanta

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Foreign Ministry expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation to terrorist attack that hit Saint George Church in Egyptian town of Tanta , Sunday that left a number of innocent civilian dead in a crime that contravene all values and human and religious principles.

The Ministry expressed, in a statement sincere condolences of government and people of Sudan to Government and people of Egypt and families of the victims.

The statement expressed Sudan's full solidarity with Egypt in its efforts to maintain security and safety of its people in the face of the criminal and terrorist acts.

Sudan

Chad Refugees in Darfur Reject Voluntary Return

Refugees from Chad living in Azum in Central Darfur refuse to return voluntarily to Chad. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.