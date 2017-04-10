Sudan Strongly Condemns Terrorist Bombings Against Saint George Church in Egyptian Town of Tanta

Khartoum — Foreign Ministry expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation to terrorist attack that hit Saint George Church in Egyptian town of Tanta , Sunday that left a number of innocent civilian dead in a crime that contravene all values and human and religious principles.

The Ministry expressed, in a statement sincere condolences of government and people of Sudan to Government and people of Egypt and families of the victims.

The statement expressed Sudan's full solidarity with Egypt in its efforts to maintain security and safety of its people in the face of the criminal and terrorist acts.