Football hooliganism rears its head in the NPFL

In two separate matches last weekend, violence was foisted on visiting teams that led to injuries. Kano Pillars' fans were irate that their darling team lost 1-0 to Akwa United while in Borno, El Kanemi fans, despite a 2-1 win over Enyimba, attacked the visiting team's bus by throwing stones which led to breaking of the glass and subsequent injuries on some of the players.

Finally, Garcia wins first Masters title

Sergio Garcia finally ended a spate of final disappointments at the 2017 Masters tournament when he bogeyed the 19th hole of the day after being tied with Justin Rose after 72 holes at nine strokes under par, which forced a sudden-death playoff. And it was all down to remaining very calm in spite of some bad shots. "Today, I felt the calmest I've ever felt on a major Sunday. Even after a couple of bogeys, I was still positive. I still believed," Garcia said afterward.

Eldense lose 12-0 amidst fixing allegations

The coach of Eldense, Fillippo di Pierro, has been arrested by Spanish police following a 12-0 thrashing at the hands of Barcelona B. The third division side's coach was arrested as part of a corruption probe after the humiliating loss after an unused Eldense substitute claimed that some players involved in the game had deliberately thrown it.

Pinilla strikes referee in Serie A

Genoa striker Mauricio Pinilla has been banned for five matches for striking a referee during a 5-0 home defeat to Atalanta. The Serie A disciplinary committee confirmed the sanction after Pinilla picked up two yellow cards in quick succession, the first for a tackle and the second for his protests against the decisions of referee Claudio Gavillucci. He needs to understand that referees are one of the most endangered species in the world and are thoroughly protected.

Westbrook ties Robertson's triple-double record

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook notched his 41st triple-double of the season Tuesday with 12 points, 13 assists and 13 rebounds in his team's 110-79 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks to tie Oscar Robertson's record of 41 triple-doubles set in the 1961-62 season as a member of the Cincinnati Royals, when he averaged 30.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 11.4 assists per game.

Mertens scored the fastest goal by a substitute

Dries Mertens redefined the role of super-sub after an incredible introduction to Napoli's Copa Italia game against Juventus. The Belgian forward replaced Arkadiusz Milik and without breaking stride, latched onto Juventus' goalkeeper's blunder to tap home with his first touch. The goal was timed at just eight seconds after Mertens was introduced to action and his tap-in was the equaliser for Napoli. Though they eventually won the match 3-2, they lost out 5-4 on aggregate.

And finally...

Husband and wife triumph in Paris

Kenya's Paul Lonyangata won the Paris marathon on Sunday while his wife, Purity Rionoripo, won the women's race. And afterward, Lonyangata went down on one knee to present a bouquet of flowers to his wife.

It was Lonyangata's biggest career win with a time of two hours, six minutes and 10 seconds, while his wife smashed her personal best by almost four minutes to win the race in two hours, 20 minutes and 55 seconds. The organisers need to know what happened in the time the couples prepared for the marathon.

Have a wonderful working week.