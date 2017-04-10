Dar es Salaam — Three telecommunication companies have embarked on a drive to jointly market their interoperability product as they seek to play an increasingly important role in creating a cashless society.

This comes after two years and six months since four major mobile phone operators --Vodacom, Tigo, Airtel and Zantel -- reached an interoperability agreement to allow their customers to interact with each other.

However, a recent report by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) titled "Achieving Interoperability in Mobile Financial Services: Tanzania Case Study," identified limited awareness of interoperability, coupled with competitive pressures and lack of trust among operators as key barriers to growth in the sector.

And yesterday, Tigo, Airtel and Zantel decided to come up with a joint approach to promoting the service under their shared project that is christened: 'Taifa Moja'.

Under the Taifa Moja - which literally means One Nation - customers can send and receive money across all networks on the same rate.

Airtel Money marketing manager Moses Alphonce said at the weekend that the move seeks to ensure that customers on all major networks in the country are able to use the mobile financial services platform in their various transactions.

"Our aim is to create a cashless society where customers are able to enjoy flexible payment options... .Ultimately, this should raise Tanzania's financial inclusion bar as it helps draw more cash into the formal financial system and help improve customers' live by simplifying transactions," he said.