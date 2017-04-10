10 April 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Simba, Azam Face Tricky Duels

Dar es Salaam — Simba head coach Joseph Omog has warned stubborn Mbao FC to expect baptism of fire from his wounded charges when the two teams lock horns today.

The match at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza marks Simba's first league action since their 2-1 defeat to Kagera Sugar at the Kaitaba Stadium in Bukoba.

It is one of two encounters that are on the cards at different venues today as the Mainland Premier League nears to a close.

Elsewhere, Azam FC confront Mtibwa Sugar in another interest-generating clash at the Manungu Complex in Turiani, Morogoro.

Coach Omog hopes his players have got over the disappointment of their shock defeat in Bukoba and that they can floor Mbao to remain serious contenders for the title.

The Msimbazi Reds now sit second in the league table with 55 points from 25 outings, one point adrift of leaders Young Africans.

Yanga, who squeezed a 1-0 win over MC Alger of Algeria in their CAF Confederation Cup playoff game in Dar es Salaam on Saturday, are not in action today.

This means a win for Omog's men in what promises to be a tricky clash, will see them bounce back to the summit of the league table.

"Against Kagera Sugar it was a different game. We lost, but no problem, we just continue taking it game by game," Omog said yesterday.

"Next we face Mbao, a very difficult team, but we are well prepared for the match and we'll go for the win."

Mbao head coach Etienne Ndairagije said his players were in high spirits, raring to turn tables on Omog's men.

Mbao are now languishing in the relegation zone. Simba will miss the services of defender Abdi Banda, who has been suspended indefinitely for indiscipline.

