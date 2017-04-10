Tanzania: Hospital With Capacity for 100 Beds Has Only 39

Mbeya — Mbeya Region's Referral Hospital is facing a shortage of bedsat the maternity ward, a situation that causes serious congestion and inconvenience to expectant mothers.

This was said recently by Assistant Nurse-in-Charge Mustafa Luyaya when members of Researchers, Academicians and Allied Workers Union (Traawu), representatives of private sector organisations and reporters visited the ward and handed out donations worth Sh1.5 million.

Mr Luyaya said the ward, which has only 39 beds, requires 60 more, reiterating that the challenge was due to a congestion of the expectant mothers.

"In principle, we have sufficient mattresses as the ward accommodates patients as per the number of beds.

"However, there is a time when the number of patients increases, forcing us to make two patients share a bed as most of them place their mattresses on the floor," he said.

The ward's nurse in-charge, Ms Pendo Ngatunga, said on average, they receive 15 to 20 expectant mothers per day.

She said the number was too big and posed a serious challenge as some patience are forced to sleep on the floor.

Traawu's Southern Highlands Secretary, Mr Mariam Mgalula, said every year the Union had been giving donations to pregnant women, children with deformity and visiting a juvenile prison.

Ms Farida Ndia, who is hospitalised in the maternity ward, asked the Health ministry to see how it could provide enough hospital beds to major hospitals to enable expectant mothers to sleep in safe places.

Another patient hospitalised at the ward, Betha Allam, said there was a need for stakeholders in the country to help the government to address various challenges facing health facilities in the countries.