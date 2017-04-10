Tanzania: Queries Abound On Spate of Abductions, Disappearances

Dar es Salaam — A recent streak of unexplained incidents of kidnap, deaths, mysterious disappearances of people and murder threats has raised fear among the public, with questions being raised on whether it is the work of an emerging secret terror squad.

The apparent inaction by the police over the matter is also not helping to curb speculation that such a group, if it does exist, operates outside Tanzania's mainstream security system.

The worrying trend of unidentified individuals "arresting" people or taking charge and issuing police-like orders has prompted calls for authorities to investigate and unmask the individuals behind the goings-on just in case there is any "mysterious armed group" and its motive.

The urgency of such an investigation will mount with the drama now surrounding the kidnap of musician Ibrahim Musa, alias Roma Mkatoliki and three others last Wednesday before they mysteriously emerged on Saturday at the Oysterbay Police Station.

Before that, there was the matter of anonymous death threats directed at rap artiste Emmanuel Elibariki, alias Ney wa Mitego, soon after his release from police custody where he was being held over a song viewed as critical of the government. He was released after a presidential pardon communicated by Information minister Harrison Mwakyembe.

The disappearance since November 2016 of Ben Saanane, an aide to opposition leader Freeman Mbowe, the puzzle about seven unidentified bodies fished out of Ruvu River in December 2016 and the identity of a man who pulled a pistol on former Information minister Nape Nnauye are also some of the incidents adding to the complication of the trend.

And Saturday's call by Mr Nnauye to President John Magufuli to form a task force to investigate these incidents has introduced a catalyst to the growing suspicion that the incidents were done by an organised group. A former minister until a few weeks ago and an influential member of the ruling CCM, Mr Nnauye stopped short of linking the kidnap and threats to officials in government.

The former minister who was addressing a well organised rally in his Mtama constituency, ostensibly to explain his sacking from the government, said the task force would help distance the President and CCM from "a few hooligans who use powers entrusted on them to want to hurt and eliminate people." He did not expound but listed Saanane's and Roma Mkatoliki's cases as being some of the ills the mysterious group is committing.

Mr Nnauye warned that failure to investgate and halt the kidnappings and bring perpetrators to book may foment civil anarchy should the public lose confidence in the police as protector of the people and their property against the aggression of unknown armed people.

The first in a series of the mysterious disappearance started with Mr Saanane, who despite missing for four months now, the police have not been able to trace his whereabouts.

The main opposition party, Chadema, says Mr Saanane, who was last seen on November 18, had received death threats from unknown people whom the police have not been able to trace. There is a feeling that security organs are not treating his disappearance seriously.

The shocking reports of seven unknown bodies fished out of River Ruvu would be the other point of discontent with regard to the authorities' response to a serious matters. Neither the identities of the bodies nor the individuals and the motive behind the brutal deaths of the seven victims has been explained.

Locals in Makurunge Village found the bodies floating on the river. The badly decomposed bodies were covered in polythene bags filled with rocks.

The mystery remains even after Home Affairs Minister Mwigulu Nchemba promised to form a special team to investigate the matter and to find the truth.

The Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Mr Robert Boaz, refuted in December claims that the bodies were buried without DNA samples being taken.

He said doctors conducted post-mortem on six of the bodies and buried them except one which was intact which was buried by Bagamoyo District council ten days later as no individual came forward to claim the body.

But with no concrete details or convincing explanation from authorities, questions still linger as to who the Ruvu victims were, how they died, who killed them and what motive, if any, was behind their killing.

The identity of armed men in military-like uniforms who accompanied the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner in a night invasion of a TV station is yet another of the cases on the list being questioned publicly.

Kigoma Urban MP and leader of the opposition ACT-Wazalendo Zitto Kabwe is on record as saying that the officers who accompanied the RC were not police officers but members of a special force operating unlawfully. Mr Kabwe's views received backing from Mr Nnauye who queried during the Mtama rally:

"Who are those people who, carrying weapons, and in uniforms of our defence and security organs, stormed at a TV station and threatened journalists?"

The former minister would revisit the issue of the man who threatened him with a pistol in Dar es Salaam, wondering how he has been able to escape arrest to date. "It is possible that the clique executing these crimes is perhaps powerful and above our security organs," he said, to emphasise why an independent investigation is crucial.

"When you hear the Home Affairs minister say the guy who threatened me with a pistol was not a police officer it means even him (the minister) has no powers to arrest him," said Mr Nnauye, adding that Parliament could also play a role to get to the bottom of the matter.

The pistol-wielding man was initially believed to be a plainclothes policeman but the Police Force has since disowned him. Mr Nchemba initially ordered his arrest and investigation but that hasn't happened.

Confusion and double-speak among authorities, as in the case of Roma Mkatoliki's kidnap and his resurfacing at Oysterbay Police Station, adds to the public anger.

While Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone Commander Simon Sirro was declaring that the police didn't know who was behind the kidnap and whether the victims would be found, the RC was assuring the public that they will be found by Sunday.

Mr Sirro branded criminal the people who kidnapped the musicians. But when Mr Sirro was asked by journalists about the RC's assurance and whether the police had any clue about the RC's remarks, he curtly replied: "Investigations will determine whether they will be found and not otherwise. I am a professional police officer, so I can't say when, how would I know? If there is a leader who has said they will be found before Sunday he is the one who will have answer. It's a criminal act that is why we (police) are investigating."

Police spokesperson Advera Bulimba declined comment on the matter and directed The Citizen to seek comment from Mr Sirro even after she was informed the question was about a national issue.

The Executive Director of the Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC), Dr Hellen Kijo-Bisimba, said lack of clear answers from authorities, particularly the police, will create more suspicion and fear among Tanzanian over their safety.

"As a nation, we must ask ourselves which organ is doing what we are seeing and on whose order and purpose they act," she said.

"I would expect the police to have answers but surprisingly they are also wondering like we do. This is dangerous because the police are entrusted by the Constitution the power to protect us and our property."

Dr Kijo-Bisimba said there are cases where the police arrest people in a style similar to the unknown assailants, making it difficult for ordinary people to distinguish the police from criminals.

"They have arrested many people without introducing themselves or make the suspect aware of the offence he or she was wanted for."

The chairman of the Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance (CHRGG), Mr Bahame Nyanduga, told The Citizen on Saturday that it was not common for such incidents to happen in Tanzania, saying the police should be the first to give answers when they occur.

However, he said he would not be drawn to a conclusion that the trend suggested there could be a secret armed squad unleashing fear among the people. "It is obvious this is an unusual situation for a country like ours but I don't want to rush into commenting on such serious issues without doing an analysis of the incidents to see what exactly is happening," he said, adding that his commission will analyse what is happening before drawing any conclusions.