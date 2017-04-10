10 April 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Vodacom Tanzania PLC Initial Public Offering to Close Soon

Dar es Salaam — Tanzanian nationals and Institutional Investors have now remained with less than ten (10) days to become shareholders of Vodacom Tanzania Plc as a countdown for Initial Public Offering (IPO) subscription ends on Wednesday April 19.

Vodacom Tanzania is selling a total of 560 million shares at a price of Sh850 each in the ongoing IPO.

The IPO, which officially started on March 9, 2017, will close on April 19 ahead of the company's DSE listing on May 16.

Without revealing actual figures, the company's managing director, Mr Ian Ferrao, said yesterday that so far, the response has been good.

