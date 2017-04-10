Tanzania: Boost Vocational Training, NGO Rep Urges Government

Arusha — The government has been urged to improve the training offered by the institutions under the Vocational Education Training Authority (Veta) in order to contain the shortage of the skilled workers countrywide.

The country director of Compassion International, a Christian non-governmental organisation, Ms Agnes Hotay, appealed to technical institutions to train technicians for self-employment and those who would work in industries.

She was speaking in Arusha Region recently during a graduation of 184 students who undertook short courses at Njiro's Veta college, on the outskirts of Arusha.

Ms Hotay said although Veta colleges had made significant contribution to vocational training in the country, the training institutions were facing a critical shortage of instructors, training tools and equipment and high operational costs.

She added that the government's plans to revive the stalled industries and open new ones would not succeed without having the skilled technicians to operate the machinery and produce the required quality goods.

Out of the graduates, 80 of them work with various community support projects undertaken by Compassion in different parts of the country.

The coordinator of studies at Veta centre in Arusha, Mr Abraham Mbughuni, said short courses normally organised at the facility include tailoring, carpentry, water pipes laying and repairs and electrical and automobile technician jobs.

One of the graduates, Ms Janet Mollel, said although they appreciated the training, the Veta centre in Arusha was poorly accessible and called on the relevant authorities in Arusha to improve the road leading to the area from Arusha.