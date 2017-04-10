Tanzania: Telecom Firms Partner On Money Transfer Initiative

Three mobile telecom companies have introduced a new money transfer initiative dubbed 'Taifa Moja' for customers across the networks to send and receive money on the same rates.

The mobile telecommunication companies are Tigo Tanzania, Airtel Tanzania and Zantel. Airtel Tanzania Airtel Money Marketing Manager Mr Moses Alphonce said in Dar es Salaam at the weekend that the move will ease customers on all major networks carrying smooth mobile financial services.

"We are committed to creating a cashless society, with customers able to enjoy flexible payment options," he said. He said the consumer centred innovation speaks to financial inclusion as it helps draw more cash into the formal financial system and help improve customers' living standards by simplifying transactions. Earlier, customers used to get a short message and had to go to agents giving service on the same network.

This had to be done within seven days failure to which money had to go back to the sender. Taifa Moja has simplied everything because not everyone whom you send money to needed to withdraw cash money. Some need the money to pay for other services.

By new method, we are sure that we will be able to reach many customers and also increase our number of transactions, Alphonce added. On his part, Tigo Tanzania Dar es Salaam Regional Distribution Coordinator Lloyd Kaaya said that with the mechanism, anyone now can send and receive money across any network on the same rate.

"This move will increase our customer base and automatically will have a positive effect to our revenue," he said.