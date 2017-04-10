10 April 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Phoenix Profit Tumbles Forty Times

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abduel Elinaza

Phoenix Assurance net profit has nosedived almost forty times to 172.09m/- from 6.5bn/- as a result of surging total claims and expenses in 2016.

The financial statement showed that total claimed surged by slightly over 50 per cent to 5.34bn/- in 2016 from 3.5bn/- in 2015. The firm, one of the giant ones in the country, gross premium written increased to 31.35bn/- at the end of last December from 24.61bn/- of 2015.

However, the amount was eaten by some reinsurance provisions to reduce the earnings to 10.31bn/- similar to net written amount generated in 2015.

Phoenix, which provides a whole gamut of general insurance products ranging from aviation to personal accident, paid gross claims and benefit of 7.05bn/- up from 5.84bn/-.

The firm has excellent capacities and terms provided by their reinsurers such as Swiss Re, world number one, Hannover Re, ranked 6th in the world, GIC of India, Africa Re, and PTA Re.

Tanzania

Regional Passport for Release Next Year

Issuance of international passports for East African Community (EAC) has been re-scheduled to early next year, the same… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.