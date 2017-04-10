Tanzania: Phoenix Profit Tumbles Forty Times

Phoenix Assurance net profit has nosedived almost forty times to 172.09m/- from 6.5bn/- as a result of surging total claims and expenses in 2016.

The financial statement showed that total claimed surged by slightly over 50 per cent to 5.34bn/- in 2016 from 3.5bn/- in 2015. The firm, one of the giant ones in the country, gross premium written increased to 31.35bn/- at the end of last December from 24.61bn/- of 2015.

However, the amount was eaten by some reinsurance provisions to reduce the earnings to 10.31bn/- similar to net written amount generated in 2015.

Phoenix, which provides a whole gamut of general insurance products ranging from aviation to personal accident, paid gross claims and benefit of 7.05bn/- up from 5.84bn/-.

The firm has excellent capacities and terms provided by their reinsurers such as Swiss Re, world number one, Hannover Re, ranked 6th in the world, GIC of India, Africa Re, and PTA Re.