Tanzania: Mwanza Gold Refinery Plant in the Pipeline

Mwanza — Gold have Mwanza regional authorities on the upbeat: They're now mulling over proposals to put up a gold refinery plant within the city, taking advantage of the region as a trading hub in minerals.

The city is the major market of the precious stones mined in the neighbouring regions of Geita, Shinyanga and Mara. According to Mwanza region's Senior Economist, Kaswala Benjamin, a number of miners and traders travel from neighbouring regions to the city in a relentless search for, and trade in, gold.

"Even though we do not have big mines, our region has been a trading hub for gold ... and we think this would be an ideal place to have a gold refinery so that instead of transporting mineral sand to overseas, the traders could process it here," Mr Benjamin said. The authority says it's now inviting the private sector to invest in constructing the plant because of strategic position of the city, given its close proximity to the mineral-rich regions.

The region's initiative comes in the wake of the recent ban by President John Magufuli that curtails export of mineral sands, and directs instead that the Minister for Energy and Mineral, Prof Sospeter Muhongo, should fully enforce this sanction.

Dr Magufuli outlawed the export of mineral sands in July last year during his tour of Kahama District. The president said it was high time the country owned its own mineral processing industries right here in the country to purify the mineral sands.

"It's surprising to see that the country has huge unpaid debts, yet we are endowed with natural resources, including minerals that are exported to Europe for processing, leaving our people languishing in poverty," he argued.

The transportation of mineral sands from various mines for smelting outside the country, according to Dr Magufuli, was robbing the nation of its rightful earnings due to weak monitoring on the amount and value of minerals recovered from the sands.

Recently, the experts told the 'Daily News' that there are possibilities of domestically smelting and refining the gold concentrates produced in the country using medium scale furnaces currently manufactured by Chinese investors. According to informed experts in the mining sector, all that is required is the formation of a team of experts to analyze the composition of gold concentrate and advise on suitable technological capacity to use in processing the mineral sand.

"As a matter of fact, the mediumsized plant requires a feedstock of just 50,000 tonnes per annum, which is about the same amount produced by Bulyanhulu Gold Mine alone," Geological Survey of Tanzania Chief Executive Officer, Professor Abdulkarim Mruma said. "The Mining Policy of 2009 stresses on value addition for locally mined minerals and gemstones and this should be the way forward," the GST boss argued.

The Mwanza City looks forward to using the planned Mwanza Business Forum, which is slated for tomorrow at Rock City Mall in Mwanza, in encouraging the private sector to exploit the investment opportunity in mineral processing industry in the region. The forum is the brainchild of Tanzania Standard Newspapers (TSN) and partnered with the Mwanza Regional Commissioner's Office.

Over 300 stakeholders, including small traders are expected to participate and share their views on the business climate in the region and exploring the opportunities.