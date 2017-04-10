Tanzania: Study Planned On HIV, Hepatitis and Syphilis

Moshi — HIV testing will be a key component of a new study to be undertaken in Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar to determine the extent of HIV/AIDS disease.

HIV, or Human Immunodeficiency Virus, is the virus that causes AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome). HIV attacks the immune system by destroying CD4 positive (CD4+) T cells, a type of white blood cells that is vital to fighting off infection.

The destruction of the cells leaves people living with HIV vulnerable to other infections, diseases and complications. Nearly 37 million people are living with HIV around the world.

Although progress has been made in the global fight against HIV/AIDS, the epidemic continues in many countries. Globally, AIDSrelated deaths have dropped by 45 percent since their peak in 2004.

Yet the rate of HIV transmission remains unacceptably high, with 2.1 million new infections occurring worldwide in 2015 alone. Many researches have since been carried out on different fronts in the developed world as well as developing countries such as Tanzania.

Currently, Tanzania is interested to carry out research on statistics of new infections not only for HIV/AIDS but also for Hepatitis and Syphilis. The Country Representative for the International Centre for AIDS Care & Treatment Programme (ICAP), Mihayo Bupamba, says that the research would involve more than 42,000 Tanzanians.

Out of those, 8,000 are children aged 14 years set to be tested for the said diseases from across 26 regions in Tanzania Mainland as five regions in Pemba and Unguja. "The research is not slated to be house-to-house as it was deciphered earlier, but rather it will concern chosen areas only.

Teams comprising of eight researchers each will be interviewing heads of households in line with prepared questions. They are not going to use papers, but a special technology," she says.

She says that the government has done three major researches that produced the current findings in HIV infections. Earlier, the targeted population was not as big as the one in the proposed research and did not specify age.

This time round, all age groups would be examined from 16,000 households countrywide. Research findings will make the Government aware of new infections, specifically those who contracted the disease within the last six months.

Bupamba says the government sees it wise that along with HIV/AIDS it also conducts research on Hepatitis and Syphilis. In the current study, researchers would take representative samples from 525 areas and that some have been singled out already, Kilimanjaro region having two of them.

"We want to examine the distribution of HIV in Tanzania, estimate the national HIV incidence of recent HIV infection and also examine national and regional prevalence of the infection in adults, test Hepatitis B and C, and Syphilis," she says.

The study would, among other things, seek to establish if primary services about HIV/ AIDS, Hepatitis and Syphilis have benefited the targeted people or not and how could the government improve in that area.

Medical services that are to be offered include, but not limited to, complete physical assessment, laboratory work for HIV care and disease stages, screening and treatment for STD, TB and other diseases.

Those go with Hepatitis B and C screening, PAP Smears and X-rays, staging of disease and screening for opportunistic infections, prophylactic treatment for opportunistic infections, and vaccines for pneumococcus, Hepatitis A & B and influenza.

Anti-retroviral and primary care medications are dispensed on-site. As for Hepatitis, it is a viral disease, including Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C. They are distinct diseases that affect the liver and have different symptoms and treatments.

Other causes of Hepatitis include recreational drugs and prescription medications. Hepatitis type is determined by laboratory tests. It is possible one might have Hepatitis and not realise it at first.

Sometimes there are no any symptoms, or one might not get the right diagnosis because the disease shares some of the same signs as flu. The most common symptoms of Hepatitis are things like loss of appetite, fatigue, mild fever, muscle or joint aches, nausea and vomiting, pain in belly.

Some people have dark urine, light-colored stools, jaundice (yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes, itchy feeling, mental changes, such as stupor (being in a daze) or coma, bleeding inside one's body.

It is important to always check with one's doctor if one has any of the signs of Hepatitis. If one does not get treatment it could lead to cirrhosis, a serious scarring of the liver.

It is also pertinent to make an appointment if a friend or member of one's family comes down with the disease as there is a risk of getting infected, too. Syphilis can be spread directly by contact with a syphilis sore during sex.

Sores could be found on different parts of the body. Syphilis is divided into primary, secondary, latent and tertiary stages and there are different signs and symptoms associated with each stage.

A person with primary syphilis generally has a sore or sores at the original site of infection. The signs and symptoms of primary and secondary syphilis could be mild and they might not be noticed.

During the latent stage, there are no signs or symptoms. Tertiary syphilis is associated with severe medical problems and is usually diagnosed by a doctor with the help of multiple tests.

It can affect the heart, brain and other organs of the body. Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner Saidi Meck Sadiki says in policy formulation and planning, right statistics regarding diseases should be in hand. He notes that HIV infections, according to preceding researches, went down from 7 per cent in 2003 to 5.1 percent in 2011.